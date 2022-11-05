Elon Musk has defended the mass layoffs that saw half of Twitter’s almost 8,000 workers sacked, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.

Despite making cuts, the world’s richest man insisted that the social media platform’s commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” but blamed daily losses of $4 million for the sackings.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day,” Mr Musk tweeted.

“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”

