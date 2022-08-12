Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares worth $6.9bn over Twitter deal

Tesla chief Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the company worth about $6.9bn, regulatory filings have revealed.

Responding to a tweet asking if the shares were sold, the multi-billionaire replied “yes”, adding that the money may be needed in the event he was ordered to close his deal to buy Twitter for $44bn.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” the multibillionaire tweeted.