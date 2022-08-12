Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares worth $6.9bn over Twitter deal
Musk had said in April he would not sell any more of the company’s stocks
Tesla chief Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the company worth about $6.9bn, regulatory filings have revealed.
Responding to a tweet asking if the shares were sold, the multi-billionaire replied “yes”, adding that the money may be needed in the event he was ordered to close his deal to buy Twitter for $44bn.
“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” the multibillionaire tweeted.
