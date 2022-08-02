Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has revealed that he gave himself and his toddler son X AE A-XII matching haircuts last year.

The Tesla CEO posted a throwback photo of himself and two-year-old X AE A-XII posing together on Twitter.

He wrote in the caption: “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

The photograph shows father and son with similar haircuts, featuring shaved sides and a longer fringe.

In reply to a tweet asking Musk if he had cut his own hair and X AE A-XII’s, the billionaire replied simply: “Yeah.”

Grimes, who shares X AE A-XII with Musk, was also previously inspired by the historical drama series for her son’s first haircut.

She gave the baby a mohawk-style haircut when he was eight months old in January 2021 and posted a photograph on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“Not sure this haircut went well but he’s Viking now,” the singer captioned the clip.

Grimes gave birth to her and Musk’s first child on 4 May 2020. The pair later revealed the meaning behind their son’s unique name, with Grimes breaking down each part of the name on Twitter.

She explained that the first “X” is a reference to the unknown variable commonly used in mathematical sums.

“Æ” is the second part of his name – however, the couple were forced to change this to “SE” to comply with the law in California, where he was born.

The original symbol is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and also translates to “love” in several languages.

“A-12” is a precursor to Grimes and Musk’s favourite aircraft SR-71, whereas the A in “A-12” is short for Archangel, which Grimes said is her favourite song.

In March 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The pair are co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

Musk told Page Six in a statement at the time: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”