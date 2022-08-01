Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk’s father has said he isn’t proud of his son, while describing the billionaire’s brother Kimbal as his “pride and joy”.

Errol Musk, 76, told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that his family had been “doing a lot of things for a long time”.

The 20-minute interview with the Australian shock jocks covered a range of topics from the recent birth of his second child with his 34-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout to Elon’s dietary habits and relationship history.

When asked if he was proud of his eldest son, the world’s wealthiest man with a net wealth of $271.2bn, Errol Musk replied: “No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It’s not as though we suddenly started doing something.”

He went on to say he had travelled with the Tesla founder and his other children Kimbal and Tosca to places like China and the Amazon when they were small children.

Erroll added: “They’ve seen a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things together. But Elon has really surpassed the mark.”

The 76-year-old, who is reportedly estranged from his famous son, claimed that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is not as “happy as he’d like to be”.

“He feels like he’s behind schedule.”

“Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago.”

Errol went on to say he still thought of his son as a “little boy”, even though he was over 50 now and “an old man.”

He was also asked about recent photos of a portly, pasty white-looking Elon Musk shirtless on a yacht in Greece.

Errol Musk is reportedly estranged from his famous son Elon (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala in New York (AFP via Getty Images)

“Elon is very well built, very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” he said, adding he had tried unsuccessfully to recommend weight-loss supplements to his son.

Errol Musk heaped praised on his second son Kimbal, who has an estimated net wealth of $700m according to Forbes largely due to early investments in Tesla stock, and is the co-founder of farm-to-table chain The Kitchen Restaurant Group.

He said Kimbal had managed to balance work interests while maintaining a healthy relationship with his wife Christina.

“Kimbal has managed to find a girl, she’s educated, she has I believe a master’s degree... they’re married now, and she goes with him everywhere.”

“I very concerned for Elon that he doesn’t.”

He speculated that Elon Musk’s work schedule was the reason for his complicated personal life. It was recently revealed that he had twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive from his Neuralink company, his ninth children with four women.

When asked about having two young children with his stepdaughter, Errol Musk described the relationship as “completely normal”.