Elon Musk’s father has second child with stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father has revealed he welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter.

Errol Musk, 76, and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, with whom he already shares a five-year-old son, had a baby girl in 2019.

Errol and Ms Bezuidenhout’s mother, Heide, also share two biological children together.

The pair married when Jana was four-years-old and divorced 18 years later.

Speaking to The Sun, the father of seven children said: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

“If I could have another child I would.”

