Isle of Man to freeze electricity prices until next year
Island’s ministers flatten curve of rising bills with loan, while UK counterparts play down idea of similar scheme
The Isle of Man is set to freeze energy prices until March to shield residents and businesses from crippling bills this winter.
The island’s independent government will cap electricity bills as part of a “comprehensive package” expected to cost up to £26m.
It means residents there are likely to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the British Isles.
