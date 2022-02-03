UK households hit by record rise in energy bills as price cap jumps to £1,971

Millions of UK households will see their gas and electricity bills jump by more than 50 per cent in April after energy regulator Ofgem announced a record-breaking increase to its price cap.

The cap, which sets a maximum amount suppliers can charge 22 million retail customers, will rise from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. It means a £693 per year increase for the average customer.

Prepayment meter customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

It will heap further pressure on Rishi Sunak to announce a comprehensive support package for struggling households. The chancellor is set to announce measures today, with suppliers expecting a £5.5bn loan scheme that will allow them to fund rebates of around £200 per customer to be clawed back over several years.

Suppliers have also called for more targeted support for people in the greatest need.

Without financial help, some two million more people are forecast to be plunged into fuel poverty this year, meaning 6 million people in total would be struggling to heat and power their homes.

Charities have warned of an "inevitable" rise in destitution as people on the lowest incomes become unable to afford other essentials such as adequate food and clothing.

A sharp rise in the price cap has been made all but inevitable by turmoil in international gas markets. Soaring wholesale gas prices, propelled by rising demand in Asia and a lack of supply coming from Russia, have pushed wholesale prices to unprecedented peaks in recent months.

A higher price cap will allow suppliers to pass on some of the soaring costs that they are paying for gas.

Market prices indicate that there is more pain to come for consumers, with energy expected to remain expensive for at least two years.

Experts forecast that the cap will jump again to more than £2,300 in October.