What is the energy price cap and what does it mean for you?

The energy price cap is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, preventing businesses from simply passing on cost increases to the consumer.

But the cap, set by the regulator Ofgem and first introduced in January 2019, only applies to customers who are on a standard variable tariff, typically a provider’s default and most expensive option.

It does not safeguard consumers against global market fluctuations and does not limit an individual’s overall bill - if you use more than the “average user”, you still pay more.

The rate is reviewed every six months, with the most recent cap set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139. The price of prepayment tariffs also rose by £153 to £1,309 per year.

The next review is set to be announced on 7 February 2022, with experts fearing an increase of as much as 51 per cent rise could be introduced from 1 April in response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe.

That would send household power bills in Britain soaring to £1,995 per annum at a time when more people than ever are being forced to work from home because of the pandemic. For around four million customers on prepayment meters, the price is likely to be slightly higher still.

The Independent’s James Moore likens the prospect to “an Arctic wind blowing through people’s personal finances”.

Addressing the issue on his ITV show on Thursday evening, the ever-resourceful money saving expert Martin Lewis was, for once, forced to admit he was stumped by the prospect of tackling such a dramatic increase, saying he was left “shaking” and “near tears” in frustration at being unable to help a single mother unable to meet her bills.

“There are lots of people out there that can afford the increase and won’t like it, but there are also millions of people who will be thrown into fuel poverty, who will get close to having that choice between heating and eating,” he warned his audience.

As Ofgem itself has done, Mr Lewis advised his viewers to speak to their supplier about possible payment plans and suggested households check whether they are eligible for the government’s Warm Home Discount or Winter Fuel Payment.

Given that the cheapest energy tariffs offered are usually approximately £200 below the energy cap, the customary guidance is to switch providers regularly to ensure you get the best deal and lock in the present low price for at least 12 months.

But such is the current state of uncertainty that even that piece of conventional wisdom is in doubt.

“In normal circumstances, switching is a good way to beat the price cap and save money. However, due to unprecedented conditions in the energy market right now, we’re changing the habit of a lifetime and advising our customers that switching might not be the right thing to do at the moment,” the price comparison site Moneysupermarket has advised its users.

Mr Lewis was broadly in agreement when he told subscribers to his latest weekly email on Wednesday: “It looks like most people should do nothing (no certainty, I don’t have a crystal ball), it looks like only a few edge cases should be looking at fixing right now. So if in doubt, just stick on today’s cheapest price - which is the cap.”

For his part, prime minister Boris Johnson has said his Cabinet has not ruled out further assistance for households facing overwhelming increases in energy charges when the price cap is reviewed in February, without committing to a specific course of action.

Suppliers called on his business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, prior to Christmas to agree to a range of measures, from tax cuts to direct financial intervention by the government, so as to save customers from being hit by unaffordable rises contributing to the already-spiralling cost of living.

Energy UK, the trade body for British suppliers, has called for VAT to be cut on household bills from 5 per cent to zero and for an industry-wide financing scheme to allow its firms to spread the cost of gas price spikes over several years.

But in October’s budget, chancellor Rishi Sunak resisted calls to cut VAT on energy, with Whitehall sources saying at the time that such a step would be poorly targeted, helping out people who could afford to pay more as well as those who will genuinely struggle.

It might also only translate into a relatively small saving of £100 per customer.

Providers including E.On have also asked for green levies that bankroll renewables and energy-efficiency upgrades to be removed from bills, arguing that this would be the more progressive approach because those on higher incomes would contribute proportionally more, although that would represent an unwelcome setback for the environment.

The same company’s CEO, Michael Lewis, has gone even further, imploring the government to be “radical” and use public funds to bailout customers in the short-term.

“Bills are going up so much that there is a wholesale price risk which impacts the whole economy and that’s got to be a government lead, as much as we can provide ideas,” Energy UK’s chief executive Emma Pinchbeck told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this week as utility company bosses met with ministers in Westminster, keen to avoid the same fate as the 28 firms that went bust because of the burgeoning crisis in 2021.

However, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday that there are currently no plans to intervene, but added: “Obviously we keep it under review, we are listening to those most affected.”

Any rise in household bills is likely to anger voters, however, particularly given the promises made to them by Mr Johnson concerning Brexit, which should at least present his government with an urgent incentive to act, if nothing else does.