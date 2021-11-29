Waiting for war: Vigilantes patrol Ethiopia’s capital as conflict intensifies

Shortly after nightfall, a group of eight men have gathered on a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. All are wearing hi-vis orange vests, some are carrying long sticks. Leading them is Habtamu Reta, a taxi driver who currently spends most nights patrolling his neighbourhood.

“We are here to avert attacks and the disruption of our community by covert agents,” he explained as he and his fellow volunteers prepared to set out for the night.

“This is not a normal time.”