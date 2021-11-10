Ethiopia detains more than 80 UN workers as fears grow over civil war

Ethiopian authorities have detained dozens of UN staff and drivers as concerns grow over a worsening civil war with reports of widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans and the advance of rebel fighters towards the capital.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that 72 drivers - all working as contractors for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) - were detained in Semera, the capital of the Afar region, a day after 16 of its staff and their dependents were also arrested in Addis Ababa.

The UN said it was speaking to the Ethiopian government to establish why the workers were detained.

The developments follow warnings from the United States and African Union (AU) that there may only be a small window of opportunity to end the conflict in Ethiopia, while the UN said the risk of the nation spiralling into a widening civil war was "only too real” as rebels make gains.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that the government was detaining people “in a manner that appeared to be based on identity and ethnicity”.

The state body said it had received reports of hundreds of Tigrayans being arrested in the capital since a state of emergency was declared on 2 November, which allows the government to detain anyone suspected of collaborating with a terrorist group, requires citizens to carry identification cards and permits searches of private homes .

The Ethiopian government did not respond to a request for comment on the detention of the 72 drivers in Afar region. On Tuesday, government spokesman Legesse Tulu told Reuters he had no information on the arrests of the UN staff and their dependents.

However, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said the state of emergency was being used as cover to conduct mass arrests of Tigrayans.

Northeastern Afar borders the Tigray region, where conflict erupted a year ago between federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party.

The fighting has killed thousands of people, forced at least two million to flee their homes, and spread into Afar and Amhara regions, jeopardising the stability of Africa’s second most populous country.

The war has intensified in recent weeks, as Tigrayan forces and their allies have made advances and are threatening to march on the capital.

The UK government on Tuesday urged Britons to leave the country immediately, a week after the US issued the same warning.

In a separate development, Amnesty International has published a report with testimonies of women from the Amhara region who said they were sexually abused and raped by Tigrayan forces in August.

Amnesty highlighted that that the year-long conflict between the central government and rebel fighters has been marked by allegations of rights abuses on all sides.