EU ‘wastes 153m tonnes of food a year’ amid soaring costs
The bloc wastes more food than it imports at a time of soaring food prices
The EU wastes more food than it imports, exacerbating the climate crisis and runaway food prices, a report has found.
About 153m tonnes of food in the EU are binned every year, 15m tonnes more than is shipped in, according to the study by Feedback EU.
Researchers say the EU’s food waste accounts for at least 6 per cent of its total emissions and costs the EU more than €143 billion per year
