EU greenhouse gases above pre-Covid pandemic levels
Emissions in the last quarter of 2021 were slightly above the pre-pandemic value for same time period in 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions linked to the European Union’s economy rose above pre-pandemic levels in the last few months of 2021.
Emissions totalled more than a billion tonnes of CO2-equivalents in the last three months of 2021, slightly above the pre-pandemic value for same time period in 2019, according to an analysis by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.
The pandemic’s seismic effect on travel, logistics, and various other sections of the economy saw emissions plunge.
