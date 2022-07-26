EU agrees to cut gas use over fears of Russian freeze-out
Deal reached hours after Moscow further slashed energy supplies
The European Union has agreed to cut gas consumption over fears the current level of demand leaves countries exposed to Russian supply disruption.
Ahead of talks in Brussels, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned member states to work on the assumption Russia would cut supplies completely to pressure the bloc to lift sanctions brought against Vladimir Putin’s regime for waging war in Ukraine.
The deal struck on Tuesday aims to bolster European energy security over winter by requiring member states to cut 15 per cent of demand against their average consumption over the past five years by 31 March 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies