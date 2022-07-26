EU agrees to cut gas use over fears of Russian freeze-out

The European Union has agreed to cut gas consumption over fears the current level of demand leaves countries exposed to Russian supply disruption.

Ahead of talks in Brussels, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned member states to work on the assumption Russia would cut supplies completely to pressure the bloc to lift sanctions brought against Vladimir Putin’s regime for waging war in Ukraine.

The deal struck on Tuesday aims to bolster European energy security over winter by requiring member states to cut 15 per cent of demand against their average consumption over the past five years by 31 March 2023.