Facebook explains why news feed turned to chaos: ‘configuration change’
Issue meant comments on celebrities’ pages flooded people’s news feeds
Facebook says it has fixed a problem that suddenly turned users’ news feeds into chaos – and attempted to explain why it happened.
On Wednesday morning, users found their news feed flooded with comments on celebrities’ pages, rather than the usual posts from friends or other pages they were interested in.
All a person would have to do to have a post pushed to everybody who follows Lady Gaga’s page, for instance, was to comment on that page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies