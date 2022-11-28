Facebook hit with vast fine as owner Meta accused of violating people’s privacy

Facebook owner Meta has now been fined almost a billion euros by the Irish data privacy regulator, after its latest significant punishment.

The regulator hit Facebook with a 265 million euro ($277 million) fine on social media giant Facebook on Monday, after a series of data protection problems.

The penalty resulted from an investigation, started in April 2021, related to the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available online. Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures.