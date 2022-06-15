Finland has made the decision to move a controversial statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin from the streets to a museum.

While the statue in Kotka, southeast Finland, has often been vandalised, it has received heightened attention since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The monument was presented as a gift by Kotka’s twin city, Tallinn, in 1979, and was sculpted by Estonian artist Matti Varikin. Estonia was part of the USSR at the time.