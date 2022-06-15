Goodbye Lenin: Finland removes statue of Russian revolutionary as country seeks to join Nato
Monument seen as offensive to memory of those killed in Soviet war
Finland has made the decision to move a controversial statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin from the streets to a museum.
While the statue in Kotka, southeast Finland, has often been vandalised, it has received heightened attention since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The monument was presented as a gift by Kotka’s twin city, Tallinn, in 1979, and was sculpted by Estonian artist Matti Varikin. Estonia was part of the USSR at the time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies