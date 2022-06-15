✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

Vladimir Putin likely still has designs to capture all of Ukraine for Russia but has had to narrow his objectives in the current war, a senior Pentagon official said today.

Russia abandoned its offensives on several Ukrainian cities around one month into its invasion after failing to make significant progress – Russian officials claimed it was because they had achieved their objectives.

Moscow has since focused on the eastern region of Donbas, where it has now taken swathes of land.

The two provinces comprising Donbas have been slipping into Russian hands with Mr Putin’s forces controlling around 95 per cent of Luhansk and half of Donetsk.

The city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Luhannsk has not yet been blocked off by Russian troops, but they control about 80 per cent of the area and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, a regional official said.

Capturing Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk would give Moscow full control of Luhansk.