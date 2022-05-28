Finnish PM says she will support actions to ‘convict Russia’ after meeting Zelensky
‘What happened, what Russia did is a turning point for the entire European family’
Finland prime minister Sanna Marin has called Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a “turning point” for the world and added she would support “all the actions” of the International Criminal Court to convict Russia.
“We, Finland, support all the actions of the International Criminal Court to consider these crimes, collect evidence for future proceedings and convict Russia,” Ms Marin said on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, reported Reuters.
She made the comments after meeting president Volodymyr Zelensky.
