Russian shelling has killed at least seven civilians and wounded 17 in the city of Kharkiv on Thursday, local authorities said.

The country’s second biggest city had been relatively quiet since Ukrainian forces regained territory around it and pushed back Russian troops this month. However Vladimir Putin’s forces appear to have halted their retreat.

“It’s too early to relax,” Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said, reporting heavy fighting to the north and northeast of the city. “The enemy is again insidiously hitting the civilian population, terrorising them.”

Meanwhile, the possibility of new missile strikes on west Ukraine has been flagged by a senior Ukrainian military official today.

General Oleksiy Gromov said that Russia has been moving Iskander missile systems to Belarus’ western Brest region, which triggers this plausability of new strikes.

Elsewhere, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss accused Putin of holding the world to ransom over food and that he is “weaponising hunger”.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the accusations and said Western countries have taken “a series of unlawful actions that has led to the blockade”.