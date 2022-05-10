Finland and Sweden get ready to announce Nato bids as Europe prepares itself for a reaction from Russia
Helsinki and Stockholm are expected to declare their decisions to apply for Nato membership in the next few days and experts have warned there will be an immediate response from Russia
Nato could soon have two new members as Finland and Sweden ready themselves to announce whether they intend to join the alliance, in a move that experts say will see further sabre rattling from Russia.
The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their intentions in a matter of days, bringing weeks of speculation to a head, with Finland set to make an announcement on Thursday followed by Sweden a few days later.
The public declarations will be followed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s visit to Sweden on 17/18 May, where it is widely believed the two countries will announce their decisions in a joint statement and formally kick off the membership process.
