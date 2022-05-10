Nato could soon have two new members as Finland and Sweden ready themselves to announce whether they intend to join the alliance, in a move that experts say will see further sabre rattling from Russia.

The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their intentions in a matter of days, bringing weeks of speculation to a head, with Finland set to make an announcement on Thursday followed by Sweden a few days later.

The public declarations will be followed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s visit to Sweden on 17/18 May, where it is widely believed the two countries will announce their decisions in a joint statement and formally kick off the membership process.