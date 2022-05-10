Putin says Nato posed ‘unacceptable threat’ in WWII parade speech

PresidentVladimir Putin claimed Nato was an ‘obvious threat’ in Ukraine during Russia’s annual World War Two victory parade.

The patriotic display of the country’s military power took place on May 9, amid the Ukraine conflict.

The country’s president claimed he had ordered the invasion because of the existential threat posed to Russia by the West. He gave no evidence to support the statement.

“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland,” he added.