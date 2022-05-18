‘A historic moment’: Finland and Sweden formally apply to join Nato

Sweden and Finland’s decision to join Nato is seen as a turning point for European security

Charlene Rodrigues
Wednesday 18 May 2022 18:24
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg poses during a ceremony to mark Sweden’s and Finland’s application for membership in Brussels

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the Nato at allied headquarters on Wednesday, a decision caused by Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

At a short ceremony, the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the alliance handed over their application letters, each in a white folder embossed with their national flag.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called the joint bid: “A historic moment, which we must seize.”

