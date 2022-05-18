Ukraine news – live: War crime trial against Russia begins as Mariupol fighters reach prison
Negotiations for releasing Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian prisoners of war is underway
Ukraine will start its first ever war crime trial against Russia today as a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier will be presented in a district court in Kyiv.
The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with war crimes and premeditated murder of a 62-year-old within days of Russia’s invasion in Sumy.
If convicted, the Russian soldier Shishimarin could face a life sentence.
Meanwhile, the fate of more than 250 Ukrainian fighters who were holed up in bunkers in Mariupol’s Azovstal steelwork have been taken out of their territory.
At least seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters from the plant’s garrison reached a newly reopened prison in Olenivka town near Donetsk. The region remains under Russia’s control.
The troops, who were engaged in a bloody battle with Russia for weeks, are now facing an uncertain future as Russia and Ukraine are discussing a possible exchange.
The Russian parliament is likely to take up a resolution to halt the exchange, Russian news agencies have reported.
UN in talks to restore Ukrainian grain exports
The UN is looking to help restore Ukrainian grain shipments amid a Russian blockade of the country’s ports.
Antonio Guterres, the UN’s secretary general, is expected to announce on Wednesday that he is in talks about the issue with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, the US and the EU.
This comes after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, blamed Russia for destabilising global food security through its invasion of Ukraine.
“Their blockade of ports not allowing food and wheat to leave Ukraine, their efforts to keep farmers from planting their farms, their attacks on food silos - all of this has contributed to an already dire situation,” she said on Tuesday.
Russia’s ‘disparate personnel’ hampering progress in war, says MoD
Russia’s use of disparate groups of auxiliary personnel is hampering its operations in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
Citing the case of Mariupol, the MoD mentioned the involvement of Chechen soldiers loyal to leader Ramazan Kadyrov, including his cousin Adam Delimkhanov.
“The combat deployment of such disparate personnel demonstrates Russia’s significant resourcing problems in Ukraine and is likely contributing to a disunited command which continues to hamper Russia’s operations,” it said in its latest military intelligence report.
Negotiations for releasing trapped steel mill fighters for Russian POW underway
Officials discussing Ukraine’s exchange of Azov regiment fighters from the steel mill against the release of Russia’s prisoners of war have said negotiations are underway.
The Russian parliament is set to take up a resolution to halt the exchange, Russian news agencies have reported.
However, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said that the negotiations were ongoing along with plans to rescue Ukrainian fighters still trapped inside the steel mill.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the “most influential international mediators are involved” in the exchange — first such in the course of invasion.
The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine
In the 84 days of continuous attacks since the invasion began, Ukrainian forces have managed to combat the Russian forces in regions across the former Soviet territory.
And now, as soldiers retreat, Ukrainians are returning to find areas bombed and shelled to rubble. Signs of possible war crimes are visible in sight as many residents in the besieged country are recounting scenes of torture, execution and sexual violence.
The Independent’s Bel Trew has travelled across Ukraine, finding a trail of destruction and Ukrainians trying to find out about the fate of loved ones, documenting what’s happened and trying to put their lives back together.
Watch our documentary here:
Top Russian military officials killed by guerrilla fighters, claims Ukraine
A high-ranking Russian military officials have been killed by guerrilla fighters in Melitopol, Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, reported The Kyiv Independent.
The Russian troops, occupying the region, are “trying to hide the situation”, said Zaporizhzhia regional military administration on its Telegram channel.
Officials added that Russian forces have stepped up with the inspection of private vehicles in Melitopol “probably in search of guerrillas”.
Trevelyan plans to ‘de-Putinise’ world economy by ending reliance on Russian gas
Britain’s fresh round of sanctions will back green trade to reduce the global dependency on Vladimir Putin’s oil and gas, top officias are set to announce.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use a major speech to set out the need to “decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels”, supporting British firms exporting technology to help with the shift to cleaner forms of energy.
The combination of sanctions on Russia and reduced reliance on fossil fuels will “de-Putinise the world’s economy”, she will say in a speech in the City of London.
Read the full story here:
Ukraine’s air defence, anti-sabotage moves becoming ‘stronger’ - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said missile shelling by Russia in a number of regions in Ukraine and subversive activity at the border are merely an attempt of the Moscow troops to “compensate for a series of failures in the east and south” of the country.
Talking about intensified counterattack in Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv and air strikes in the Luhansk and other border areas, Mr Zelensky said: “All this is not just creating tension for our state, not just testing our strength. This is a kind of attempt of the Russian army to compensate for a series of failures in the east and south of our country.”
“They cannot demonstrate success with general military action in the areas where they are trying to advance. So they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities. To no avail as well,” he said.
Mr Zelensky said that these strikes, “like many previous ones, do not change anything radically.”
Especially since our air defence and anti-sabotage measures are becoming stronger, he added.
Ukraine war worsening mental health problems elsewhere in Europe, study suggests
Russia’s invasion and nearly month-long war on Ukraine is taking a toll on people’s mental health not just within the frontiers but also “far beyond the borders”, a new study shows.
Many are experiencing worsening of symptoms “appear to be related to the war” started by the Kremlin on its neighbour on 24 February, a new study of Danish patients with mental health conditions has found.
According to the researchers from Aarhus University, any overall negative impact elsewhere “will be nothing compated to what the Ukrainian population is experiencing”.
Thousands have lost their lives and nearly 13 million people have been rendered refugees in Ukraine after fleeing their homes.
Read the full story here:
Zelensky’s passionate speech on war in Ukraine at Cannes: ‘They’ve sown Europe with corpses’
In his first such address, Volodymy Zelensky addressed the filmmakers and actors at the opening of the 75th Cannes international film festival where in he told the story of Ukraine’s invasion in the form of a movie.
“On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Planning to go further to Europe. And what kind of war is this? I want to answer this question as clearly as possible. Armed with the words that were said by cinematography in the years after the previous continental war,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that people have already heard most of these “eerie” words.
“But, unfortunately, this has become a reality. Remember that? Remember how it sounded in the movies?” the actor-turned-president said in his virtual address.
He added: “You smell that? Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that. I love the smell of napalm in the morning…”
“Yes, it started in Ukraine in the morning. At four o’clock, when we heard the first missile explosions. When the air strikes began. And when death, going to Ukraine across the border, marked its equipment with the swastika analogue - the “Z” symbol,” the president said.
“They all want to be better Nazis than Hitler...,” he added.
“Now, there is not a single week passing without mass graves of killed and tortured people found in the territory where Russian troops were or still are. 229 children were killed as a result of the Russian invasion. They can’t get anywhere but kill, kill, kill! They have sown Europe with corpses,” the wartime president said.
“War isn’t hell. War is war, and hell is hell. And of the two, war is a lot worse,” Mr Zelensky said.
Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘sabotage activity’ in border regions
Russian forces fired missiles at the western Lviv region and the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the northeast on Tuesday, and were and carrying out airstrikes in the eastern Luhansk region, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president said the border regions of Ukraine saw Russian “sabotage activity”.
“All of this is not just creating tension for our state, is not just a test of our strength,” Mr Zelensky said. “This is kind of an attempt to compensate the Russian army for a series of failures in the east and south of our country."”
But according to Mr Zelensky, the Russians are unable to demonstrate any success in the areas where they are trying to attack.
So “they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities, but also to no effect”, Mr Zelensky said, adding: “These strikes, like the many previous ones, do not fundamentally change anything. Moreover, our air defense and anti-sabotage measures are getting stronger.”
