Ukraine will start its first ever war crime trial against Russia today as a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier will be presented in a district court in Kyiv.

The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with war crimes and premeditated murder of a 62-year-old within days of Russia’s invasion in Sumy.

If convicted, the Russian soldier Shishimarin could face a life sentence.

Meanwhile, the fate of more than 250 Ukrainian fighters who were holed up in bunkers in Mariupol’s Azovstal steelwork have been taken out of their territory.

At least seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters from the plant’s garrison reached a newly reopened prison in Olenivka town near Donetsk. The region remains under Russia’s control.

The troops, who were engaged in a bloody battle with Russia for weeks, are now facing an uncertain future as Russia and Ukraine are discussing a possible exchange.

The Russian parliament is likely to take up a resolution to halt the exchange, Russian news agencies have reported.