A new study warns that popular types of fish, such as cod, will become increasingly hard to catch as the world’s oceans continue to heat up because of the climate crisis.

These types of fish – the majority of which are vital to the industry’s success – could therefore become less common on land, scientists have said.

As water temperatures rise, fish will be forced to move to new parts of the ocean, meaning they will have to adapt their “historical ranges” accordingly, it was concluded.