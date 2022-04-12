Popular fish including cod ‘will become less common and harder to catch’ due to ocean warming

New study effectively shows global warming’s impact on food-web interactions, Sam Hancock writes

Wednesday 13 April 2022 00:36
<p> While well-known species such as cod may well still be found in the Atlantic in 200 years, they will not be as numerous as they are today, scientists say</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A new study warns that popular types of fish, such as cod, will become increasingly hard to catch as the world’s oceans continue to heat up because of the climate crisis.

These types of fish – the majority of which are vital to the industry’s success – could therefore become less common on land, scientists have said.

As water temperatures rise, fish will be forced to move to new parts of the ocean, meaning they will have to adapt their “historical ranges” accordingly, it was concluded.

