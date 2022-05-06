Former Ukrainian president says country can ‘never forgive’ Russia for war
Exclusive: Petro Poroshenko tellsThe Independent Ukraine needs continued help from the west and saysVladimir Putin should be sentenced for being a war criminal
Back in 2014, after winning the Ukrainian presidential election, Petro Poroshenko didn’t see any reason at all for Russian president Vladimir Putin to launch a war against Ukraine.
Mr Poroshenko led the country through the first phase of the war in Donbas. Eight years on, he sees no reason at all for Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine.
“I think Putin’s behaviour is completely crazy,” the former fifth president of Ukraine (2014 - 2019) tells The Independent from Central Kyiv.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies