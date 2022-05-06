Former Ukrainian president says country can ‘never forgive’ Russia for war

Back in 2014, after winning the Ukrainian presidential election, Petro Poroshenko didn’t see any reason at all for Russian president Vladimir Putin to launch a war against Ukraine.

Mr Poroshenko led the country through the first phase of the war in Donbas. Eight years on, he sees no reason at all for Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine.

“I think Putin’s behaviour is completely crazy,” the former fifth president of Ukraine (2014 - 2019) tells The Independent from Central Kyiv.