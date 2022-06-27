French energy giants urge households to make ‘massive’ effort to limit electricity usage
‘The effort has to be immediate, collective and massive,’ companies warn residents
French energy bosses have urged customers to start cutting back on their energy use amid warnings of a winter electricity shortage.
The bosses of France’s three energy giants called on households and businesses to prepare to cut back on electricity and gas use as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuels fears of shortages.
Catherine MacGregor, chief executive of Engie; Jean-Bernard Levy, who heads up EDF; and Patrick Pouyanne, chair of TotalEnergies; made the plea in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.
