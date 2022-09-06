Five French MPs to visit Taiwan in first major European delegation since explosive Pelosi trip
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen says military’s combat skills have become ‘more mature’
Five French lawmakers will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation to land on the island amid heightened tensions with China following US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.
The cross-party delegation will stay on the island nation till 12 September, where they would meet vice president William Lai instead of president Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The delegation would be led by senator Cyril Pellevat, who serves as the vice president of the European Affairs committee.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies