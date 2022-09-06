Five French lawmakers will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation to land on the island amid heightened tensions with China following US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The cross-party delegation will stay on the island nation till 12 September, where they would meet vice president William Lai instead of president Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The delegation would be led by senator Cyril Pellevat, who serves as the vice president of the European Affairs committee.