Taiwan fires shots at Chinese drones flying into its airspace for first time
China earlier dismissed Taiwan’s ‘drone harassment’ claims as ‘not worth fussing about’
Taiwan for the first time on Tuesday fired warning shots at Chinese drones which flew near Kinmen County, an islet controlled by the self-governing territory near the Chinese coast.
The drones headed back to China after flares were fired, said Taiwanese officials.
The unprecedented response comes shortly after president Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan’s military to take “strong countermeasures” against Chinese provocations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies