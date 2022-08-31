French tax investigators discover 20,000 undeclared private swimming pools
France says it has recovered £8.5m in missed taxes
Investigators in France took a deep dive into how many people had undeclared private swimming pools and managed to collect £8.5m in unpaid taxes.
They found that there were more than 20,000 previously undeclared private swimming pools across the country, by using artificial intelligence (AI).
The pools were spotted using satellite imagery as part of a new tool created by Google and the French consulting firm Capgemini.
