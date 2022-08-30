Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

All regions of South West England are now officially in drought, the government has said, with the area suffering from some of the driest conditions in nearly 90 years.

Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire (referred to by the Environment Agency as the Wessex area) have all today moved to drought status, the government said in a statement.

Earlier in August Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were also declared to be in a drought.

The public and businesses in Wessex have been advised to "use water wisely as the dry summer impacts the environment".

More follows…