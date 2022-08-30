Drought declared for all of South West England after driest conditions in nearly 90 years
All regions of South West England are now officially in drought, the government has said, with the area suffering from some of the driest conditions in nearly 90 years.
Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire (referred to by the Environment Agency as the Wessex area) have all today moved to drought status, the government said in a statement.
Earlier in August Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were also declared to be in a drought.
The public and businesses in Wessex have been advised to "use water wisely as the dry summer impacts the environment".
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies