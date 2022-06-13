Frogs are mysteriously dropping dead in Australia - again

Frogs are ‘mysteriously’ dying in large numbers in Australia, again, scientists warn
Researchers ask people in continent to send reports of sick or dead frogs to Australian Museum
Frogs across Australia are dropping dead in large numbers due to reasons yet unidentified for the second consecutive winter, scientists have warned as they call for further research to unravel the causes and impacts of the die-off.
“Last winter, thousands of dead and dying frogs were found across Australia. In the last few weeks, as it’s cooled, we’ve started getting scarily similar reports,” reptile conservation biologist Jodi Rowley from the University of New South Wales in Sydney tweeted on Monday.
To help understand the scale and cause of these deaths, researchers have asked people living in the continent to send any reports they have of sick or dead frogs to the Australian Museum.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies