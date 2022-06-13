Frogs are mysteriously dropping dead in Australia - again

Frogs across Australia are dropping dead in large numbers due to reasons yet unidentified for the second consecutive winter, scientists have warned as they call for further research to unravel the causes and impacts of the die-off.

“Last winter, thousands of dead and dying frogs were found across Australia. In the last few weeks, as it’s cooled, we’ve started getting scarily similar reports,” reptile conservation biologist Jodi Rowley from the University of New South Wales in Sydney tweeted on Monday.

To help understand the scale and cause of these deaths, researchers have asked people living in the continent to send any reports they have of sick or dead frogs to the Australian Museum.