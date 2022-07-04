Sri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel
Power and energy minister says new fuel shipments are in pipeline but Sri Lanka is struggling to raise funds
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has extended school closures for another week due to the crippling fuel crisis that has made it difficult for students and teachers to get to classrooms.
The education ministry on Sunday urged schools to conduct online classes, adding that the time lost during the holiday week would be adjusted in the next school vacation term.
The island nation of 22 million people is battling its worst financial crisis since its independence in 1948 due to mounting debt and dwindling foreign reserves. The dearth of funds to buy fuel and food over the past three months has pushed its citizens towards poverty.
