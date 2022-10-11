Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The office was struck as Russia fired several missiles on the Ukrainian capital
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.
“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.
