Ukraine’s capital was hit by Russian missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.

A series of strikes hit the capital’s centre during the morning rush hour. Officials said the blasts caused at least eight deaths and 24 injuries. Seven other cities, many in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.

Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth” and said the blasts were timed to cause maximum losses to Ukraine.

The slew of strikes follows a damaging blow to Russia over the weekend, when the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply line to troops fighting in Ukraine’s south, was damaged in a blast. Vladimir Putin called the incident an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a loud explosion was heard on Monday morning in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, a witness told a Reuters journalist.