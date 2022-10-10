Russia-Ukraine news – live: Eight dead in Kyiv strikes as Putin’s invasion continues
Explosions heard across Ukraine, days after key Russian bridge struck
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Ukraine’s capital was hit by Russian missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.
A series of strikes hit the capital’s centre during the morning rush hour. Officials said the blasts caused at least eight deaths and 24 injuries. Seven other cities, many in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.
Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth” and said the blasts were timed to cause maximum losses to Ukraine.
The slew of strikes follows a damaging blow to Russia over the weekend, when the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply line to troops fighting in Ukraine’s south, was damaged in a blast. Vladimir Putin called the incident an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a loud explosion was heard on Monday morning in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, a witness told a Reuters journalist.
Footage shows Russian strike on Kyiv footbridge
Footage below shows the moment a Russian missile hit a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv.
The strike was one of several to hit the Ukrainian capital this morning, after Kyiv avoided conflict for months.
Five killed and 12 wounded in Kyiv strikes, say police
At least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, the city’s police department said.
“Most hits were in the centre of the capital,” the force said. “At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed.”
Several strikes hit the Ukrainian capital this morning around rush hour while several other cities across the country were also hit.
Power out in Lviv after attacks
Large parts of Lviv were left without power after Russian missile strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city, the mayor said.
Andriy Sadovyi said Lviv’s thermal power plants were out of operation due to lack of electricity and standy generators were being use to restore water supply to the city.
He also said electricity was down for part of the city, with one-third of traffic lights out.
Three more blasts rock Kyiv
Three more explosions have been heard in central Kyiv after Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital earlier.
Reports of the latest blasts came in shortly after 8am (10am Kyiv time).
Five other cities across Ukraine were reported to have been hit by strikes this morning after Russia suffered a heavy blow to its war effort over the weekend when a key bridge to take supplies via Crimea was damaged in an explosion.
Strikes on Kyiv hit ‘critical infrastructure'
Shelling of Kyiv on Monday morning hit buildings including some that are part of the Ukrainian capital’s “critical infrastructure,” the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Mr Klitschko said people were affected, but gave no details of killed or wounded.
Volodymyr Zelensky said people there were casualties after blasts in cities across Ukraine.
Kyiv streets in flames after 'strikes’
Several fires were sparked by blasts in central Kyiv this morning, after reported Russian missile strikes hit several cities across Ukraine.
The blasts followed days after a key Russian supply line to the south of Ukraine was damaged by what the Kremlin said was the work of the Ukrainian secret service.
Russian forces closing in on key Donbas town, says MoD
Russian troops are coming closer to the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, having advanced up to 2km towards the town over the last week, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this morning.
“Russia continues to give high priority to its own offensive operations in the central Donbas sector, especially near the town of Bakhmut,” the MoD said.
In a video address on Saturday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were involved in very tough fighting near Bakhmut.
Bakhmut sits on a main road leading to the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, both situated in the industrial Donbas region, which Moscow has yet to fully capture.
Explosions heard in cities across Ukraine
Explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine following blasts in the capital, Ukrainian media reported after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of orchestrating a damaging explosion on a critical Russian bridge.
Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west and Dnipro, north of Zaporizhzhia in central Ukraine, all reportedly saw blasts.
Earlier, Kyiv was rocked by explosions which AP reporters said appeared to result from missile strikes.
Explosions heard in Kyiv
Officials have reported at least four explosions this morning from the capital city’s centre today.
Preliminary visuals have confirmed smoke rising from one spot in the Kyiv’s centre.
Read the full story here:
Kyiv centre rocked by several blasts, says mayor
Reuters witness reports cloud of black smoke rising from buildings
Ukraine offensive putting pressure on Russia in northeast and south - MoD
The British defence ministry has said that the Ukrainian offensive operations continue to add pressure on Russian forces both in the north-east and in Kherson Oblast in the south.
“However, Russia continues to give high priority to its own offensive operations in the central Donbas sector, especially near the town of Bakhmut,” the defence ministry said in an intelligence update today.
It added: “Over the last week Russian forces have advanced up to 2km towards the town on two axes, coming closer to breaking into Bakhmut, which has suffered very extensive damage from shelling.”
These Russian forces, according to the MoD, likely included Wagner private military company units, including personnel recently recruited from Russian prisons.
“Russia’s continued efforts to progress its grinding Donbas offensive, in the face of serious threats on its operational flanks highlight the imperative to deliver operational success while also underlining the inflexible operational design which has undermined its plans thus far,” the ministry said.
