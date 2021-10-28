Germany likes to fancy itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change and seldom hesitates to wag a finger at other leading industrial countries - such as China and the United States - as laggards when it comes to making meaningful cuts in CO2 emissions.

But the reality is that Germany’s own efforts to stop the climate crisis fail to match the soaring rhetoric and, more importantly, fall short of what scientists say is needed to avert the worst - even though some relatively easy changes, such as introducing a speed limit on the high-speed motorways, could have an immediate impact on reducing emissions.

Germany, the world’s fourth largest economy, is also the world’s sixth largest emitter of greenhouse gases.