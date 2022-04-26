Germany has announced it will approve the delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine for the first time - marking a major policy shift.

Defence minister Christine Lambrecht made the announcement at a US-hosted meeting of 40 nations coordinating military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We decided yesterday that Germany will facilitate the delivery of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine,” Ms Lambrecht said at Ramstein military base, according to the script of her speech.