Germany will supply anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in policy switch
Berlin had faced backlash for its previous policy of supplying only ‘non-lethal’ weapons
Germany has announced it will approve the delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine for the first time - marking a major policy shift.
Defence minister Christine Lambrecht made the announcement at a US-hosted meeting of 40 nations coordinating military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
“We decided yesterday that Germany will facilitate the delivery of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine,” Ms Lambrecht said at Ramstein military base, according to the script of her speech.
