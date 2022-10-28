Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.

The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Video circulating on social media appears to show two men in Just Stop Oil T-shirts glueing their hands to the wall next to the painting. One appears to be trying to glue his forehead to it.