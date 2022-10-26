Just Stop Oil activists blocking Piccadilly dragged away by public

Two men dragged Just Stop Oil protesters off the road as activists blocked Piccadilly, a major road in central London, on Wednesday, 26 October.

The demonstration came hours after the group sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over several high end car dealers near Berkeley Square including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair.

Action was organised on Wednesday as part of the group’s campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

