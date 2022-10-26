Just Stop Oil spray orange paint over Ferrari dealership

Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint over a Ferrari showroom in London’s Mayfair on Wednesday, 26 October.

The demonstration was organised as part of the group’s campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Just after 8:30am, two activists sprayed paint from a fire extinguisher over several high end car dealers near Berkeley Square including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair.

“This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project,” the group said.

