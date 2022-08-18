Google invests $1.5bn in crypto companies, new data reveals

Google’s parent company Alphabet invested more than any other public firm in blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report.

Figures compiled by market intelligence firm Blockdata revealed the US tech giant poured $1.5 billion into the space over nine months, focussing on just four blockchain companies: Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage and Digital Currency Group.

Other major investors included financial firms BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, who invested more than $2 billion combined, as well as South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung, who invested nearly $1 billion across 13 blockchain companies.