Google’s AI learns to play strategy board game, quickly becomes one of world’s top players
Game has been particularly challenging for AI to master, scientists say
Google’s artificial intelligence bot “DeepNash” has learned to play Stratego – one of the few board games AI had not mastered – and has reached an all-time top-three ranking among human experts.
Previous studies have shown that AI can train itself to learn games like chess and Go from scratch, and even master them and win over human opponents.
However, Stratego posed a challenge to AI since it is more complex and relies on imperfect information – one where players cannot directly observe the identities of their opponent’s pieces.
