Former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the crisis-marred country last month, has applied for citizenship with the US and is waiting to procure his Green Card, according to a media report.

The ousted president is looking to settle in the US with his wife and son, who are accompanying him on his run from Sri Lanka after widespread anti-government protests sought his resignation as the country plunged into its worst recession in decades.

According to the report, Mr Rajapaksa’s lawyers in Washington commenced the procedure of application for securing him a Green Card last month, sources aware of the matter said.