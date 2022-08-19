Wildfire unveils new clue in case of missing man
‘Everyone started this search with the presumption that we would be finding remains based on the evidence found,’ Grand Canyon spokesperson says
A backpack belonging to a man who went missing in Idaho in 2014 has been found by firefighters battling a wildfire in the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
The fire crew found the bag of David Alford as they were trying to contain the Dragon Fire ravaging the canyon’s North Rim.
The fire covered more than 1,300 acres last month and resulted in the shutting down of parts of the canyon, according to Newsweek.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies