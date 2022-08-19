Jump to content
Wildfire unveils new clue in case of missing man

‘Everyone started this search with the presumption that we would be finding remains based on the evidence found,’ Grand Canyon spokesperson says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 17 August 2022 18:03
A backpack belonging to a man who went missing in Idaho in 2014 has been found by firefighters battling a wildfire in the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The fire crew found the bag of David Alford as they were trying to contain the Dragon Fire ravaging the canyon’s North Rim.

The fire covered more than 1,300 acres last month and resulted in the shutting down of parts of the canyon, according to Newsweek.

