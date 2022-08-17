Jump to content
Remains of Indian soldier who went missing on world’s highest battlefield found after 38 years

Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a military unit during the 1984 India-Pakistan war on Siachen glacier

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:05
<p>Officials from the Indian army said that soldier Chandrashekar Harbola’s remains will be given to his family on Tuesday</p>

(Twitter/NorthernComd_IA)

The remains of an Indian army soldier who went missing on the world’s highest battlefield have been found after nearly four decades.

Chandrashekhar Harbola was a part of a 20-member military unit during the 1984 war between India and Pakistan on the Siachen glacier in the Himalayas.

He was stationed there as part of the Indian military’s “Operation Meghdoot” – the codename used for India’s overall strategy to claim the strategically significant glacier, located in Jammu and Kashmir, from Pakistan.

