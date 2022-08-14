How India is removing British-era concept of class from its armed forces

Months after the First World War began, the huge halls of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton were transformed into a hospital to treat the wounded Indian soldiers of the British army. The Pavilion, which was once the seaside pleasure palace of King George IV, put up new walls in order to cater for the deep-rooted biases of India’s system of social hierarchy.

The Pavilion had different wards, six separate kitchens catering to eight different kinds of diets, and designated places for prayers and even funeral services. The wounded soldiers of different classes, religions and races received treatment from doctors and nurses of their own religion and caste, a stark examples of the class-based divisions in the British Indian army.

During their 200-year rule in India, the British colonisers used, amplified and codified the existing caste system to divide the empire’s subjects and solidify their reign, with army regiments made up of single-caste class units like Sikhs and Gorkhas. This system continued even after India won its independence in 1947 – for while new regiments were to be formed without caste considerations, it was deemed too dangerous to enact root-and-branch reforms while the newly-formed nation faced multiple threats from hostile neighbours.