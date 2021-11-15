Indian families uncover truth about forgotten troops from First World War
A project to digitise records of Indian troops who fought in WWI has offered insight to several Punjabi families, writes Shweta Sharma
A wave of mixed emotions hit Sukhwinder Singh when he opened a rusty chest in his home years ago and discovered a huge circular plaque engraved with the name of his great-grandfather.
“He died for freedom and honour,” reads the memorial plaque with Sepoy Kishan Singh’s name on it.
“It was a feeling of surprise, shock, proud and heartbreak, all at the same time, upon seeing my ancestor’s name etched on the plaque,” Mr Singh told The Independent.
