India honours Kargil War hero with giant underwater portrait

India has paid tribute to a war hero with a huge underwater portrait.

Captain Vikram Batra, an officer in the Indian Army, was killed in action during the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

This video shows divers placing different coloured slabs on the floor of a pool to create an image of Captain Batra.

The portrait was installed by artist Davinci Suresh at the Pangode Military Station in Kerala, and measured 50ft long and 30ft wide.

