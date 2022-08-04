Australian scientists say they have recorded the highest levels of coral cover in 36 years in some parts of the Great Barrier Reef.

The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) said the average hard coral cover in the northern region of the natural wonder increased to 36 per cent (from 27 per cent in 2021) and to 33 per cent in the central region (from 26 per cent in 2021).

However, the experts warned any recovery could be reversed as coral continues to be bleached as a result of heat stress caused by global warming.