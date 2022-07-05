Hajj 2022: streets of Mecca fill with pilgrims from around the world

Masses of the devout have begun to fill the streets of Mecca as they prepare for Hajj – the most important event in the Islamic calendar.

One million Muslims will perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which starts this week, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, a big change from recent times.

This year marks the first time in two years that Saudi Arabia has welcomed international travellers for Hajj, having closed the doors for global pilgrims during the pandemic.