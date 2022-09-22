TV anchors have a ‘duty’ not to spread hate speech, says India’s top court
Mainstream television news channels are accused of providing platform to extremist views
Hate speech in India is tantamount to killing people in many different ways and it is the “duty” of the country’s television anchors to stop it in electronic media, observed the country’s Supreme Court on Thursday.
India has witnessed a significant and worrying surge of the phenomenon in recent years and a bench of the top court, comprising justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, on Wednesday also called out the federal government for being a “mute witness”.
It heard a batch of 11 petitions that sought directions to regulate hate speech and asked if the law had provisions to do so.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies